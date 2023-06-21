These are some of the most popular antique shops and centres across the county – according to Google reviews.

If you’re planning a trip out this weekend, these antique shops across the likes of Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper and Matlock should be at the very top of your list.

These 11 antique centres comes highly recommended by other customers on Google – winning praise for their unique collections and great customer service.

All data was taken from Google and the shops are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Olympia House Antiques Centre, Brimington Road, Chesterfield This antiques centre has a 4.6/5 rating based on 272 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as an "awesome gem of a place."

2 . Quirky Antiques Collectables and Curios, Dale Road, Matlock This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its "reasonable prices - with some real bargains too."

3 . Matlock Antiques and Collectables, Dale Road, Matlock This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as "the absolute best antique centre in the world" by one visitor.

4 . Derwentside Shopping Mill, Derwent Street, Belper This shop has a 4.4/5 rating based on 245 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great place, friendly staff, amazing products."