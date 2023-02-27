Abbey Wicks shot a video of thousands of birds twisting, turning, swooping and swirling across the sky.

The behaviour, known as murmuration, is performed for "many reasons" according to the RSPB including grouping together for safety in numbers, keeping warm at night and to exchange information.

Starling bird murmurations have become rarer phenomenons in the UK as the bird's population has fallen by more than 80 percent in recent years, according to the UK’s Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

