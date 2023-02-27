News you can trust since 1852
Watch spectacular starling murmuration in the Peak District skies

A Peak District photographer captured an amazing murmuration of starlings in Rowsley.

By Julia Rodgerson
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 12:49pm

Abbey Wicks shot a video of thousands of birds twisting, turning, swooping and swirling across the sky.

The behaviour, known as murmuration, is performed for "many reasons" according to the RSPB including grouping together for safety in numbers, keeping warm at night and to exchange information.

Starling bird murmurations have become rarer phenomenons in the UK as the bird's population has fallen by more than 80 percent in recent years, according to the UK’s Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

Murmurations have been defined by Wildlife Trust as, "huge groups of starlings that twist, turn, swoop and swirl across the sky in beautiful shape-shifting clouds."
Peak DistrictRSPB