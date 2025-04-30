It isn’t often we get to enjoy our lunch or dinner outdoors while overlooking the beautiful scenery that Derbyshire and the Peak District have to offer.
With warm weather arriving across the county and the bank holiday weekend on the horizon, these are 12 of the best spots for alfresco dining across Derbyshire.
1. Outdoor dining spots
These are some of the best places for those looking to enjoy a meal in the sun across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Hunloke Arms, Derby Road, Wingerworth
The Hunloke Arms has a 4.7/5 rating based on 3,024 Google reviews. One customer said: “Fabulous place - we sat outside in the garden and had wonderful food. The staff were friendly and the service was great. Will definitely be going back for another visit.” Photo: Google
3. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock
Stones has a 4.8/5 rating based on 458 Google reviews. One visitor said: “There is a nice outdoor seating area for the summer. Highly recommended for a meal you will remember.” Photo: Google
4. The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow
The Peacock at Barlow has a 4.6/5 rating based on 2,215 Google reviews - and was praised for its “nice outdoor dining area”, “great menu” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google
