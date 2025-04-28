Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of unique attractions – making them perfect places to visit if you’re searching for something out of the ordinary.
26 of the county’s best hidden gems are listed below – will you be visiting any of them over the bank holiday weekend?
1. Places to visit over the bank holiday weekend
These places are perfect to visit over the bank holiday weekend in Derbyshire - especially while the sun is shining. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Explore the ‘plague village’
Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Peveril Castle and the ‘Devil’s Arse’
The Peak Cavern can be found deep in the gorge below Peveril Castle at Castleton - and is known colloquially as the Devil’s Arse. The cavern regularly hosts concerts, and an evening of carols even takes place in the run up to Christmas. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Hardwick Hall
Hardwick Hall is a remarkable country house that was built for Bess of Hardwick - perhaps better known as the driving force behind the construction of Chatsworth House - and its scenic grounds are perfect to explore on a sunny day. Photo: Brian Eyre
