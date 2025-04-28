These 26 remarkable hidden gems across Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to explore on a sunny day over the bank holiday weekend

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:12 BST
These are some of the best hidden gems that you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the bank holiday weekend.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of unique attractions – making them perfect places to visit if you’re searching for something out of the ordinary.

26 of the county’s best hidden gems are listed below – will you be visiting any of them over the bank holiday weekend?

These places are perfect to visit over the bank holiday weekend in Derbyshire - especially while the sun is shining.

1. Places to visit over the bank holiday weekend

These places are perfect to visit over the bank holiday weekend in Derbyshire - especially while the sun is shining. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past.

2. Explore the ‘plague village’

Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
The Peak Cavern can be found deep in the gorge below Peveril Castle at Castleton - and is known colloquially as the Devil’s Arse. The cavern regularly hosts concerts, and an evening of carols even takes place in the run up to Christmas.

3. Peveril Castle and the ‘Devil’s Arse’

The Peak Cavern can be found deep in the gorge below Peveril Castle at Castleton - and is known colloquially as the Devil’s Arse. The cavern regularly hosts concerts, and an evening of carols even takes place in the run up to Christmas. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Hardwick Hall is a remarkable country house that was built for Bess of Hardwick - perhaps better known as the driving force behind the construction of Chatsworth House - and its scenic grounds are perfect to explore on a sunny day.

4. Hardwick Hall

Hardwick Hall is a remarkable country house that was built for Bess of Hardwick - perhaps better known as the driving force behind the construction of Chatsworth House - and its scenic grounds are perfect to explore on a sunny day. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice