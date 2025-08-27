We have asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite walks – and they have shared plenty of beautiful options across the county.
The full list of our readers’ recommendations can be found below – are there any other routes that you think should be included?
1. Best walks across Derbyshire
Locals have named the best walks across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: RKH
2. Monsal Trail
Isla Selway recommended the Monsal Trail. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Mam Tor and Hollins Cross
Lynn Davies said: “Hollins Cross and Mam Tor.” Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Chatsworth
Mark Lowe said: “Chatsworth park, it’s just so magical alongside the river.” Photo: Brian Eyre