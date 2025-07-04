Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for a romantic stroll – with routes offering amazing views to be found in all corners of the county.
These are 14 of the best walks for couples visiting the area this summer – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House, Bakewell and Curbar Edge.
These are some of the best romantic walks to try this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)
3. Chatsworth Estate
The grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House are an ideal place for a romantic walk. There's two different routes you can take - one spans six miles, while the other is eight miles long. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Hardwick Hall estate
A route of almost six miles through the estate surrounding Hardwick Hall is perfect for anyone searching for scenic views (admission fees apply for routes through the estate’s gardens and stable yard areas). Photo: Brian Eyre
