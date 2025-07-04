These 14 romantic walks offer amazing views across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for couples visiting over the summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:25 BST
If you’re looking for a romantic walk this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District, these routes are some of the best.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for a romantic stroll – with routes offering amazing views to be found in all corners of the county.

These are 14 of the best walks for couples visiting the area this summer – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House, Bakewell and Curbar Edge.

These are some of the best romantic walks to try this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Best places for romantic walks

These are some of the best romantic walks to try this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

2. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Photo Sales
The grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House are an ideal place for a romantic walk. There's two different routes you can take - one spans six miles, while the other is eight miles long.

3. Chatsworth Estate

The grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House are an ideal place for a romantic walk. There's two different routes you can take - one spans six miles, while the other is eight miles long. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
A route of almost six miles through the estate surrounding Hardwick Hall is perfect for anyone searching for scenic views (admission fees apply for routes through the estate’s gardens and stable yard areas).

4. Hardwick Hall estate

A route of almost six miles through the estate surrounding Hardwick Hall is perfect for anyone searching for scenic views (admission fees apply for routes through the estate’s gardens and stable yard areas). Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireChatsworth HouseBakewell
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice