Donkeys who now live in peace in a sanctuary near Buxton have been enjoying the snow and had peppermint tea to warm up after their playing.

The Donkey Sanctuary's Derbyshire base is home to 40 resident donkeys and one mule, named Jenny.

Due to their location in the Peak District National Park, staff are used to dealing with all weathers, so they were well prepared to deal with the snow.

Sophie Joseph, farm supervisor, said: "Our donkeys are always our main priority, and despite the heavy snowfall our team made an amazing effort to get into work this morning to ensure all of the donkeys are fed, warm and dry.

Rescue donkeys at Buxton sanctuary given peppermint tea to stay warm in snow. Photo The Donkey Sanctuary

"As well as giving them time to explore and play out in their snowy fields, we also give them extra hay, grooming and cuddles from the team.

“To help keep the chill out they were also offered some warm peppermint tea today, which they absolutely love."

Some of the donkeys at the sanctuary are elderly and have long-term medical conditions.

Fit and healthy donkeys that are relinquished into the Derbyshire Centre may be put forward for the charity’s Rehoming Scheme where they will be rehomed with one of the charity’s g uardian families.

The Buxton branch is part of an international animal welfare organisation at the forefront of transforming the lives of millions of donkeys and supporting the people who care for them.

The Ashbourne Road centre covers nearly 30 acres and is not open to the public, except on special days on the first Sunday of the month between May and September each year.

For more information on the donkeys visit thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/visit-us/derbyshire