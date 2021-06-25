Pretty Peak District village tops UK’s hidden gem villages

Hathersage has been listed as one of England's hidden gems.

The Peak District village, beloved by outdoor enthusiasts and literary figures, has taken pole position in HomeToGo’s 2021 Hidden Gems Index.

Compilers rated the location, weather, outdoor attractions pubs, price and availability in arriving at a score of 53.9 for Hathersage. Castleton was in eighth position in the top 20 with a score of 46.2.

Visitors to Hathersage can find plenty of treasures, not least the outdoor swimming pool which is perfect for a dip on a hot summer’s day.

Hathersage outdoor pool is a big attraction especially on hot days.

Michael Wellington, from the pool management team, said: “Everyone involved with Hathersage Swimming Pool is incredibly proud of our wonderful and unique facility, being located within the Peak District only added to its uniqueness with views of Stanage Edge and Mam Tor available whilst you enjoy a swim. This and the friendly community atmosphere the pool generates make it one of the must-visits on a day trip to Hathersage."

The village offers tennis courts, bowling greens and a fitness and leisure centre while in the open countryside surrounding Hathersage there’s ample opportunity for walking, cycling, climbing, riding and even flying.

Food and drink requirements are well catered for with a hotel, restaurants and pubs. The 500-year-old The George Hotel offers luxury accommodation, the Bank House bar and restaurant is housed in a converted old bank, The Plough Inn is located on the banks of the River Derwent and The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn is a dog-friendly pub.

Famous author Charlotte Bronte was so taken with the Peak District village that when she wrote Jane Eyre she based Thornfield Hall on North Lees Hall and Milton on Hathersage.

A millstone is surrounded by heather on Surprise View above Hathersage.

A visit to Hathersage wouldn’t be complete without seeing the final resting place of Robin Hood’s sidekick Little John whose gravestone is at the south door of St Michael and All Saints Church.

Millstones were quarried in Hathersage until the 15th Century and several of these can sill be seen in the village and the spectacular hilly countryside surrounding it.

