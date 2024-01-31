News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING

Plans for concert at Chatsworth House as company applies to host two-day ‘Classic Ibiza’ event in grounds of popular Peak District tourist attraction

Chatsworth House could be set to host a two day concert – with a company applying for a licence for live music and alcohol sales on the site.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 14:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Dales District Council has received an application for a licence to host a ‘Classic Ibiza’ event at Chatsworth Park.

The event would be a two day picnic style concert, to take place on a maximum of two days each year in June or July.

Revival Productions Ltd, the applicant, is seeking to licence Chatsworth Park for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises between 4pm and 11pm.

Most Popular
A licence application for the sale of alcohol, as well as hosting live music, was submitted to Derbyshire Dales District Council.A licence application for the sale of alcohol, as well as hosting live music, was submitted to Derbyshire Dales District Council.
A licence application for the sale of alcohol, as well as hosting live music, was submitted to Derbyshire Dales District Council.

The company has also requested a licence for live and recorded music, along with the performance of dance, between noon and 11.00pm (Friday and Saturday).

READ THIS: Watching Jimi Hendrix at the ABC to working at Hudson's - a Chesterfield music shop in the key of keeping on

The closing date for representations is February 19 2024.

Related topics:Chatsworth HousePeak DistrictDerbyshire Dales District CouncilJimi Hendrix