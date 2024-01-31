Plans for concert at Chatsworth House as company applies to host two-day ‘Classic Ibiza’ event in grounds of popular Peak District tourist attraction
Derbyshire Dales District Council has received an application for a licence to host a ‘Classic Ibiza’ event at Chatsworth Park.
The event would be a two day picnic style concert, to take place on a maximum of two days each year in June or July.
Revival Productions Ltd, the applicant, is seeking to licence Chatsworth Park for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises between 4pm and 11pm.
The company has also requested a licence for live and recorded music, along with the performance of dance, between noon and 11.00pm (Friday and Saturday).
The closing date for representations is February 19 2024.