Derbyshire Dales District Council has received an application for a licence to host a ‘Classic Ibiza’ event at Chatsworth Park.

The event would be a two day picnic style concert, to take place on a maximum of two days each year in June or July.

Revival Productions Ltd, the applicant, is seeking to licence Chatsworth Park for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises between 4pm and 11pm.

A licence application for the sale of alcohol, as well as hosting live music, was submitted to Derbyshire Dales District Council.

The company has also requested a licence for live and recorded music, along with the performance of dance, between noon and 11.00pm (Friday and Saturday).