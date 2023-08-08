Plan for enhancing Buxton’s Ashwood Park over the next ten years is revealed

A plan for caring for and enhancing Buxton’s Ashwood Park over the next ten years has been revealed.

The Council’s Parks Strategy is supported by a set of individual Park Management Plans for Manor Park, Pavilion Gardens and Serpentine Walks, Howard Park, Whaley Bridge Memorial Park – and now Ashwood Park.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “Our parks and green spaces are such important places where we can all go to enjoy spending leisure time and taking part in outdoor activities with our families and friends to boost our health and wellbeing.

“We’ve published our management plan for Ashwood Park. We know how much local people value this park, including the volunteers from Buxton Town Team, who give up their free time to help us look after it. That’s why we have made improving and developing our parks and green spaces one of the Council’s top priorities.

“I’d like to thank them, and other partners and groups, for helping us to put the management plan together and for their tireless commitment to this and other parks throughout the Borough. We really do value your contributions to keeping our green places special.”

Amongst the attractions that people visiting Ashwood Park can enjoy are a children’s play area; tennis and basketball courts; newly established croquet lawn; and extensive path network; a wildflower meadow; and 30 Japanese cherry trees which were donated to the town by the Japan Society to share the Japanese tradition of celebrating the cherry blossom in Spring.