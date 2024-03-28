Peak District’s scenic Snake Pass named among best Easter weekend road trips across the UK
The Peak District’s Snake Pass has been revealed as one of the road trips that Brits would most like to embark upon this Easter weekend – revealed in a new poll conducted by leading fuel brand JET.
The Snake Pass was ranked as the sixth most popular road trip route – with the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales, Jurassic Coast, Cotswolds and Cheddar Gorge making up the top five.
The winding Peak District road, which crosses the Pennines between Ladybower Reservoir and Glossop, was more popular with those surveyed than both the Atlantic Highway and the Pembrokeshire Coast 200.
Áine Corkery from Phillips 66 Limited said: “Road trips are just as much about the journey as they are the destination.
“It’s wonderful to see the UK’s sense of adventure through the lens of these results. As JET is a driver-first brand, committed to getting drivers back on the road safely, facilitating road trips that are full of memories and experiences is important to us – and we can tell from the results that it is to the voting public too!”