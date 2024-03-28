Peak District’s scenic Snake Pass named among best Easter weekend road trips across the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Peak District’s Snake Pass has been revealed as one of the road trips that Brits would most like to embark upon this Easter weekend – revealed in a new poll conducted by leading fuel brand JET.

The Snake Pass was ranked as the sixth most popular road trip route – with the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales, Jurassic Coast, Cotswolds and Cheddar Gorge making up the top five.

The winding Peak District road, which crosses the Pennines between Ladybower Reservoir and Glossop, was more popular with those surveyed than both the Atlantic Highway and the Pembrokeshire Coast 200.

The iconic Snake Pass has been ranked among the best road trip routes across the UK for the Easter weekend.

Áine Corkery from Phillips 66 Limited said: “Road trips are just as much about the journey as they are the destination.