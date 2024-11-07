Peak District walks: These 21 hiking routes are perfect if you’re searching for scenic views across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including Monsal Head, Dovedale, Mam Tor, Ladybower Reservoir and more

If you’re looking for a walk to tackle this weekend with scenic views across Derbyshire and the Peak District, these routes are among some of the best.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places for hiking – with no shortage of routes that offer amazing views.

These are 18 of the best walks across the area that make for great excursions – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House and Curbar Edge.

These are some of the county’s most scenic walking routes.

1. Scenic walks

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.

2. The Monsal Trail

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

3. Linacre Reservoirs

Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

4. Ladybower Reservoir

