Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places for hiking – with no shortage of routes that offer amazing views.
These are 18 of the best walks across the area that make for great excursions – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House and Curbar Edge.
1. Scenic walking routes
These are some of the best walking routes that offer great views across the county. Photo: RKH
2. The Monsal Trail
The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH
4. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)