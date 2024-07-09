Peak District walks: 17 scenic walks you need to embark on this summer for stunning views across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including the Monsal Trail, Winnats Pass, Curbar Edge, Ladybower Reservoir and Chatsworth House

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:06 BST
If you’re looking for a summer walk with scenic views in Derbyshire and the Peak District, these routes are among some of the best.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for hiking over the summer – with no shortage of routes that offer amazing views.

These are 17 of the best walks across the area that make for great excursions – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House and Curbar Edge.

These are some of the most scenic walks across the county.

1. Beautiful walking routes

Curbar Edge is one of the Peak District’s best beauty spots, offering remarkable views across the Hope Valley.

2. Curbar Edge

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.

3. The Monsal Trail

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

4. Linacre Reservoirs

