Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for hiking over the summer – with no shortage of routes that offer amazing views.
These are 17 of the best walks across the area that make for great excursions – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House and Curbar Edge.
1. Beautiful walking routes
These are some of the most scenic walks across the county.Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick
2. Curbar Edge
Curbar Edge is one of the Peak District’s best beauty spots, offering remarkable views across the Hope Valley.Photo: RKH
3. The Monsal Trail
The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.Photo: jason chadwick
4. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.Photo: RKH