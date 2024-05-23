Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for hiking over the bank holiday weekend – with no shortage of routes that offer amazing views.
These are 15 of the best walks across the area that make for great excursions – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House and Curbar Edge.
2. Curbar Edge
Curbar Edge is one of the Peak District’s best beauty spots, offering remarkable views across the Hope Valley. Photo: RKH
3. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH
4. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)