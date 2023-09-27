Peak District viewpoint Mam Tor named among the UK's most scenic climbs
The company commissioned a survey of Instagram and TikTok posts tagged at various hilltop locations around the country, to find where the most were made and which were being viewed by the greatest audience of other app users.
Mam Tor, near Castleton, came in third place due to video clips which reportedly racked up 15.4million views and 126,931 posts on Instagram.
At just 517 metres tall, Mam Tor is technically a hill despite being nicknamed the ‘Shivering Mountain’ due to the geological record of landslips on its eastern side.
The philosopher Thomas Hobbes declared it one of the Seven Wonders of the Peak in 1636 and it has continued to leave visitors awestruck ever since.
A leisurely endeavour, the hill has a stone footpath that leads hikers to the summit and breath-taking views of Kinder Scout, the Hope Valley and Edale, as well as evidence of human settlements dating back to the Iron and Bronze Ages.
If you are looking for a more strenuous challenge further afield, here is the complete top five scenic climbs according to Blacks.