Peak District spotlight: take a look around one of Derbyshire's lesser known gems, the village of Litton
A mile east of Tideswell lies the picturesque limestone village called Litton.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:48 BST
Officially gaining village status in the 18th century, the residents of this tight-knit community really have a village they can be proud of.
From the charming buildings to a well-kept village green, Litton is typical of the kind of scenic villages you find all around the Derbyshire Peak District.
Locals and visitors are well served in the village, with a pub, post office, two churches and a primary school. There are also several buildings of historical significance in and around Litton.
