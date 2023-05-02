News you can trust since 1852
Peak District spotlight: take a look around one of Derbyshire's lesser known gems, the village of Litton

A mile east of Tideswell lies the picturesque limestone village called Litton.

By Bailey Greenfield
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:48 BST

Officially gaining village status in the 18th century, the residents of this tight-knit community really have a village they can be proud of.

From the charming buildings to a well-kept village green, Litton is typical of the kind of scenic villages you find all around the Derbyshire Peak District.

Locals and visitors are well served in the village, with a pub, post office, two churches and a primary school. There are also several buildings of historical significance in and around Litton.

Litton

1. Litton

Litton Photo: National World

The Red Lion Pub at Litton can be found on Church Lane. Converted from three miners' cottages, the pub first opened back in 1778. Offering more than just food and drink, the Red Lion has two rooms available above the pub for anyone wishing to stay over in the village. The pub is praised for its "super friendly staff" and "proper pub food".

2. The Red Lion Pub

Daffodils outside the village hall, which is at the heart of this tight-knit community

3. Litton Village Hall

Spring time is the perfect time to explore Litton's picture postcard streets

4. Litton's daffodils

