A popular open top bus is set to start running again in the Peak District next month – connecting some of the National Park’s most iconic tourist attractions.

Stagecoach’s Peak Sightseer open top buses will return from May 24, running daily until September 21 before operating on weekends between September 27 and October 25.

There are two Peak Sightseer routes which each make different stops. The Red route is a loop, making stops at Chatsworth, Edensor, Pilsley, Hassop Station, Bakewell and Ashford in the Water, before returning to Chatsworth.

The Blue route is an out and back route with stops at Chatsworth, Baslow, Calver, Grindleford, Hathersage, Bamford, Hope, Castleton, Speedwell Cavern and Blue John Cavern/Mam Tor – before going back to Chatsworth the same way.

The popular open top buses will be returning to the Peak District from next month. Credit: James Salt

Buses on the Red route and the Blue route run every hour, with the Red route running up to half hourly in the school summer holidays.

A full loop on the Peak Sightseer Red route takes just under an hour. A journey from Chatsworth to Blue John Cavern/Mam Tor on the Blue route takes approximately one hour and 10 minutes. The return journey from Blue John Caverns/Mam Tor to Chatsworth takes approximately one hour and 18 minutes – and journey times may vary depending on traffic conditions.

A day ticket costs £12, giving you unlimited travel for the day across both routes, and Stagecoach have also introduced a new 48-hour ticket covering both routes for £22.

A day ticket for under 19s and concessions costs £7, and is also available to Derbyshire or Manchester Wayfarer holders and Gold DayRider or MegaRider ticket holders. Groups of up to five people can purchase a ticket for £30. A 48-hour group ticket for up to five people costs £55. Passengers are advised that the £3 single fare cap is not available on the Peak Sightseer.

Customers with a valid ticket to Chatsworth House or Chatsworth’s gardens, farmyard and playground can get £5 off a group ticket.

For more information, including full timetables for each route, visit the Stagecoach website here.