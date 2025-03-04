Whether it's swapping notifications for nature walks, emails for spa days, or social media for stargazing, a family staycation in the UK offers the perfect chance to slow down and reconnect with what truly matters – each other.
But with so many beautiful locations across the country, where should you go for the ultimate digital detox? The experts at cottages.com have curated a UK Disconnect Index, revealing the best destinations to disconnect and reconnect as a family.
A number of factors were considered when compiling the list, including population and proximity to walking and cycling routes – along with nearby family-friendly attractions.
A total of three Derbyshire towns were named inside the top 10 places for a digital detox staycation – with Bakewell finishing fourth, Buxton being ranked sixth and Matlock coming in at seventh place.
These photos show why Bakewell, Matlock and Buxton have become such popular visitor destinations – will you be visiting any of these towns over the coming weeks or months?
