Discover Buxton is launching a new Victorian ghost tour which will explore the darker side of the town’s past.

For 12 years now, Discover Buxton have been bringing history to life and telling the tales of the people who lived or visited the town. Now the tour company is introducing a new character-led experience - ‘A Victorian Ghost Tour’.

Director Netta Christie said: “The Victorians were fascinated by death and the concept of the afterlife. Seances, ouija boards and conversing with the dead were a fascination.

“The time of year, from Halloween to the winter solstice, was particularly special. These were the threshold months of the year when the space between worlds was thinned and the opportunity to commune with the dead became more possible.”

Join the tour’s Victorian medium, Miss Florence Cook, played by local actor, Corinne Coward, as she brings you chilling tales of Buxton’s past.

The tour will depart from the Buxton Opera House forecourt and head into the neighbouring Pavilion Gardens. From there, people visit the Old Hall Hotel and St John’s Church, before returning to the Opera House.

This living history experience takes place outdoors and all dogs are welcome. The event involves a short walk and will last approximately an hour. It is not suitable for children, says Netta.

Tours take place at 6.30pm on Saturday, November 30, as well as on Saturday and Sunday December 7 and 8. Tickets are priced at £15 and can be booked online at discoverbuxton.co.uk or call Netta on 07530457755.