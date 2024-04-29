New cycling guidebook for residents and visitors alike by Buxton resident Carina Humberstone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Scenic Cycling in the Peak District’ aims to answer the two questions often asked by visitors and residents:

1. What can we see around here?

2. Where can we go?

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carina on one of the routes from her new book Scenic Cycling in the Peak District

Carina spends most of her non-working time taking part in outdoor activities such as cycling and walking, generally enjoying being out and about in the beautiful countryside of the Peak District. She previously worked as an outdoor instructor, a teacher and within the engagement team for the Peak District National Park Authority; she also volunteers for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team. Nothing motivates her more than encouraging others to enjoy the great outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During COVID Carina was working part-time and this allowed her to get outside more. Spurred on by the various campaigns to take daily exercise in the local area, Carina began to explore the cycling opportunities in and around Buxton in more detail than ever before. Surprised by tracks and trails that she had not previously discovered, she began to think that others would benefit from knowing exactly where they could cycle. As a result, the book was written. It covers Buxton, Bakewell, Ashbourne, Tideswell, Hartington, Rowsley, Brassington, Stoney Middleton and the surrounding areas.

Cycling is not only a form of exercise for Carina, it boosts her mental health too. She uses bike rides to clear her head and has been known to be out for hours, not returning home until her mind was clear. Having returned to work 4 days a week after COVID, Carina recognized the importance of exercising in the outdoors and now ensures she can take a break during each working day, using this for a short cycle ride when she can. “The difference this makes to my mood and energy levels is huge, let alone my physical health.”

Carina’s hope is that residents and visitors will find the book useful, to identify rides suitable for their fitness levels and their bikes. Many of the rides start from cycle hire facilities, ideal for those who don’t have a suitable bike of their own. Most of the routes are short enough to complete in half a day, at a leisurely pace, even with café stops. Some are also suitable as walking or running routes, if you are not tempted or able to cycle.

Gentle off-road track linking the HIgh Peak and Tissington Trails

The book has 19 circular rides that follow quiet lanes and / or gentle off-road tracks and trails, taking in historic towns and villages, with a little information about the area included in each route description. Each route has colour photos, a gradient profile, map and a link to GPX files. The book focuses on the central and southern Peak District. The pocket-size book would be a great resource for anyone looking to get out more on their bike, or for those wanting to start cycling. It would also be a useful guide to have in holiday accommodation in the area.

For more information go to https://spiral-books.com/author-page/carina-humberstone/