Dramatic aerial photos show dried up Derbyshire reservoir

Aerial photos show the bed of the Woodhead Reservoir as summer water levels become reduced.

Recent high demand for drinking water, record temperatures and reduced rainfall has seen some reservoirs in England at only 62 per cent capacity.

It comes as a hosepipe ban has been threatened. Severn Trent is asking customers to reduce usage to prevent the potential for any ban being imposed and to help ‘keep the water flowing for all’.

River levels are also at 30 per cent of normal levels.

Severn Trent’s latest situation report showed reservoir levels across the region were already down to 65.7 per cent, compared to 84.5 per cent at the same time last year.

1. Woodhead Reservoir Photo: Christopher Furlong

2. Woodhead Reservoir Photo: Christopher Furlong

3. Woodhead Reservoir Photo: Christopher Furlong

4. Woodhead Reservoir Photo: Christopher Furlong