New research has revealed which countryside locations in the UK offer the most beautiful autumnal scenes – with Mam Tor and Dovedale both being ranked in the top 10.

The project, carried out Big House Experience, saw researchers conduct an eye-tracking study that compared 50 countryside locations from around the UK and monitored which caught peoples eyes the quickest and held their attention the longest.

Mam Tor was eighth in their list of the UK’s most eye-catching countryside destinations to visit this autumn – with Dovedale following closely behind in ninth place.

Gareth Allen, director and founder of Big House Experience, said: “When choosing somewhere to visit for a UK break, we are truly spoilt for choice with our lovely countryside. All around the country there are locations to cater to everyone’s tastes and aesthetic preferences; however, when it comes to travelling in the autumn, people can expect to see these destinations in a whole different light.

"While the destination itself is obviously important, and you always want to ensure you're close to a cosy pub and a public pathway where you can see the countryside become enveloped in rich tones of gold and orange, it's also important to choose accommodation that feels like home.

These photos show why Dovedale and Mam Tor feature so highly in this ranking – will you be making plans to visit either of these places over the coming weeks?

