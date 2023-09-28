Derbyshire has the best reservoirs for cyclists in the United Kingdom.
Carsington Water, Ladybower Reservoir and Derwent Water claimed the top three spots in a league released by Jorvik Tricycles.
Experts looked at search volume then evaluated each destination’s cycling compatability and investigated what cycle routes are available at each location.
Reservoirs are a great spot for accessible cycling, not only providing a beautiful backdrop but also the gentle terrain around the waterways proides a relatively flat and smooth riding experience.
1. Cyclists' choice
Children and adults enjoy cycling along the smooth terrain surrounding Carsington Water. Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Carsiington Water - 14,000 searches
Carsington Water spreads across 200 acres and is surrounded by hills and lush greenery. Well-maintained cycle trails include a three-mile route that is suitable for beginner cyclists and an eight-mile off-road route around the whole reservoir that is great for more experienced cyclists. Photo: Paul Robinson
3. Ladybower Reservoir - 11,000 searches
Ladybower Reservoir is four miles in length and offers spectacular views. Riders of all abilities, including those with mobility issues are catered for on the cycling routes. There is an easy loop around the Ladybower Reservoir that is approximately six miles, is on mostly paved surfaces and is suitable for all skill levels. The route starts at the Fairholmes Visitor Centre car park and follows the road around the reservoir. Photo: submitted
4. Derwent Water - 6,100 searches
Cyclists can navigate the full 11 miles around Derwent Reservoir on country roads and trails with plenty of places to stop and take in the scenery. There are also a couple of picnic areas, Millshield and Carrick's Haugh. You’ll also pass by Pow Hill Country Park, a wildlife hotspot with views overlooking Derwent Reservoir. Photo: Submitted