Derbyshire and Peak District reservoirs popular with visitors ranked among most scenic lakes in the UK
Ladybower Reservoir and Carsington Water, two of Derbyshire’s most popular outdoor attractions, were named as two of the most scenic lakes across the UK.
Ladybower came in at fourth place on the list, with Carsington Water reaching sixth place. The ranking brings together some of the most ‘instagrammable’ lakes and reservoirs across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The list was compiled by the team at Fishing Republic. Scotland’s Loch Lomond took top spot, followed by Rutland Water in Leicestershire and the River Tay in Perthshire.
The creation of Ladybower Reservoir saw two villages – Derwent and Ashopton – flooded in 1943.
Carsington Water was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1992 – completing plans that were first proposed in the 1960s.