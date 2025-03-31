Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new £250,000 skate park at Cote Heath has been officially opened by High Peak Borough Council.

On Monday March, 24 the skate park was back open again after closing for several months to be refurbished.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: “It's fantastic to see this new community play facility now open and being well used after our significant investment boosted by funding from partners.”

Working with the local community - including skate park users and Buxton Junior School - the Borough Council has invested £250,000 in a brand new concrete skate park to replace the old, outdated one.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure at the reopening of Cote Heath Skat Park

The council installed two flatbanks, a bank to wallie curb, two hipped flatbanks, a driveway and a rainbow rail as well as three quarterpipes, a spine and a mini ramp.

The project is supported by Derbyshire Police, the High Peak Children and Young People’s Move More Officer, and Derbyshire County Council’s Children’s Services team and this investment is part of the council’s rolling programme of improving the Borough’s play and outdoor sports areas.

After Easter, Buxton-based Zink will be offering coaching sessions at the skate park after the Council paid for a volunteer from the organisation to gain a coaching qualification.

Cllr Greenhalgh said: "We're committed to helping people lead healthy, active lives and projects like these help to provide a diverse range of opportunities for people from across the Borough to get moving more, enjoy being outdoors and perhaps try something they haven't done before."

The council also invested in the borough’s first pétanque piste in the High Peak thanks to a partnership between the Council, High Peak Petanque Club and Tarmac who provided funding of over £16,000 from their Landfill Communities Fund.

High Peak Petanque Club, who had been using a local gravel car park for their games, approached the Council about the installation of permanent facilities. The pétanque piste is open to everyone and an interpretation board has been installed on site detailing how to play.

Cllr Greenhalgh added: "I'd like to thank the local community for their involvement in the skate park project and Tarmac and the Petanque Club for their support with the provision of the piste - the first one in High Peak.”