A hiker who organises the Peak District Christmas Day hike so no one has to be alone will also be collecting clothes for the homeless.

Damon Alexander-Cole who started walking to improve his mental health says the Christmas Day hike, which is now in its fifth year, is becoming a much-loved tradition.

The 37-year-old said: “You never know what a person is going through.

“They may have split up with their partner and this is the first year they aren’t seeing their children.

“They could have lost their job, a friend or their family and be feeling quite down.

“Organising this hike means people have something to look forward to, something they can tell work colleagues and something to be proud of.”

Damon says he is trying to break the mould of what a traditional Christmas looks like.

“Going for a two hour walk with new people, making friends, taking in the views of the spectacular hills is pretty amazing and last year we had more than 200 people take part which is amazing.”

Damon’s movement has spread across the UK with a walk planned for climbing Snowdonia, another in Northumbria and one up in the Lakes.

He said: “I’m so proud to see people doing this to help themselves and others.”

Damon went through a low period some years ago where he found himself homeless and living in his car for several months.

He said: “I’m in such a good place now, I have a partner, we have a dog, I have a photography business which is going great.

“My girlfriend will be joining us for one of the hikes but then going to her family and I’m really excited she can see what happens on Christmas Day.

“If we ever have children they will be coming out on Christmas Day to be with people and share and give back.

“Just because I’m in a better place now doesn’t mean everyone else is so it’s important to me that we never forget the journey we have been on and be there for others going through that journey right now.”

There will be several hikes each around a couple of hours long, and people can join one or several of the walks and Damon will bring mince pies and mulled wine to make it extra festive.

New for this year he will also be collecting hikers' old clothes after Christmas to give out to the homeless in and around Manchester.

He said: “Hikers and walkers buy good quality gear and I picked after Christmas a collection as people may get new things as presents and then have a sort out.

“Anyone is welcome to bring along an old coat or pair of boots on the day if they’d like to but if you are still of course absolutely welcome to come as you are, whether you are a hiker or not don’t be alone this Christmas, make memories and explore the Peak District when it will be virtually empty.”

For the full information and where to meet Damon for each hike and the times too, visit allmylinks.comdamon/colephotography