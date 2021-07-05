Check out these 10 camping sites in Derbyshire - perfect for a summer staycation

2. Burrs Manor Wild Camping, Chelmorton, near Buxton

Burrs Manor is in a top spot for walking and cycling getaways. The site is three miles from the start of the Monsal Trail, where guests can hire bikes or explore the former railway line on foot or horseback, and less than 10 minutes’ drive from the starting points of the High Peak Trail and the Tissington Trail. Stay active on-site with a game of footgolf (book in advance) or just idle around in the peace and quiet of the countryside. To book go to www.pitchup.com/campsites/England/Central/Derbyshire/Buxton/burrs_farm/

Photo: Pitchup.com