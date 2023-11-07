Camping and glamping site near Buxton shortlisted for a prestigious industry award

An AA five-star camping and glamping site near Buxton has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Longnor Wood Holiday Park has been named as a finalist in the Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Tourism Awards in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year category.

The Gold Pennant adults only site offers a range of accommodation including ensuite glamping pods, luxury lodges and caravan holiday homes with outdoor tubs, as well as all-weather pitches for camping and tourers.

Sam Kitchen, who manages the site along with her husband Ian and brother James, said: “We are over the moon to have been shortlisted for this award.

Glamping pods at Longnor Wood Holiday Park near Buxton which has been named as a finalist in the Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Tourism Awards

“Longnor Wood is a really special place which is reflected in the feedback we get from our guests and how many return for repeat visits. People really feel like they can get away from it all here because of our rural location which is surrounded by woodland and has great walking routes, pubs, and market towns within easy reach as well as being an excellent base to visit the Chatsworth estate.

“The Peak District is home to some really brilliant tourism businesses and we wish all of the finalists the best of luck.”

Organised by Visit Peak District & Derbyshire in collaboration with Visit Derby, the Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Tourism Awards showcase excellence and outstanding achievement across the area’s tourism and hospitality sector, recognising the success and resilience of tourism businesses while highlighting the sector’s vital contribution to the local economy. The 14 categories cover different aspects of the tourism industry, ranging from hotels, B&Bs and campsites to pubs, visitor attractions, unique experiences, and the hardworking people behind the businesses.

The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on Thursday, March 7 at the Museum of Making in Derby.

Luxury lodge accommodation at Longnor Wood Holiday Park near Buxton which has been named as a finalist in the Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Tourism Awards

Longnor Wood is dog-friendly and has its own exercise field and scenic dog walk, as well as a dedicated indoor dog shower area.