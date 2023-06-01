Kathryn Ecclestone says the Pavilion Gardens are being let down by geese destroying the area and worn out benches and bins.

She said: “The contrast with the beautiful restoration of the Octagon and Pavilion is very marked. Geese are destroying the turf and leaving mess and feathers everywhere, rusting filthy bins, chipped benches, the deteriorating Victorian ironwork etc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The centre of the park is a sea of mud because of the geese. A few weeks ago I saw two enormous brown rats by an overflowing litter bin by the children’s railway. Compared to towns like Macclesfield, Buxton really isn’t maximising its tourist potential with its landmark attractions like the Gardens.”

Waterfowl in the Pavilion Gardens Buxton. Pic Jason Chadwick

Parkwood Leisure manages the buildings and facilities in the gardens while the outside space is looked after by High Peak Borough Council.

Paul Kelsall general manager for Parkwood Leisure at the gardens said: “We haven’t received any feedback recently, the open spaces in the gardens are managed by the High Peak Borough Council.”

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive member for regeneration, tourism and leisure said:”The Council has a renewed focus on improvements to Pavilion Gardens as part of its Parks Strategy.

Advertisement

“The council is aware that some items of Pavilion Gardens park infrastructure require attention as part of our ongoing programme of maintenance. Pavilion Gardens has a dedicated park management plan and works are planned throughout spring and summer this year with our maintenance partner AES to deliver on it,” he added.

Advertisement

The geese do not actually roost in the park but they fly in to feed primarily and the council have put up signs asking people not to feed the birds – but say these are often removed by visitors.