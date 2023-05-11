Nurse, Georgina, during the marathon

Georgina Powell, 52, ran the pennine barrier ultra marathon on Saturday, May 6.

An advanced nurse practitioner at Buxton Medical Practice, Georgina was inspired to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK because her dad, Martin Dye, 82, was diagnosed with the condition in 2006.

She said: “When Dad was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s, his symptoms were quite subtle, but they have worsened over the last few years and now he struggles a lot with his mobility. As a family, we have really benefited from the support of Parkinson’s UK. Dad regularly attends support groups and we access their information online. They have also recently helped us get him a walking frame so that he can have more independence.”

The 50 mile pennine barrier ultra marathon starts at Malham Cove, North Yorkshire. The route, which encorporates over 2,500 metres of elevation winds it’s way across the Yorkshire Dales, through the Pennine Way and Yorkshire Three Peaks Way. A challenge not for the faint-hearted, Georgina completed the rugged course in a very respectable time of just over 15 hours.

Georgina described the day as “incredible”.

She added: “I had an amazing, tough, and sometimes brutal day, but I’m so glad I completed this challenge! The only way to sum up the day is to say it was epic in so many ways!

“I hope that the money I have raised for Parkinson’s UK will support families like ours and make a difference to people living with Parkinson’s.”

