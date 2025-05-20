43 magical places that prove Derbyshire and the Peak District are among the most beautiful areas across the UK

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – whether you’re looking for scenic views, historic landmarks, natural beauty spots or remarkable places to explore.
We decided to celebrate this by compiling a list of some of the most beautiful places for you to visit across the county – helping to provide inspiration for your next trip to Derbyshire and the Peak District.
1. Magical places to visit
These are some of the most magical places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
2. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Ilam Park
The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore on a warm day in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)