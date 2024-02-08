News you can trust since 1852
28 pubs, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions named as the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District ahead of prestigious awards

These pubs, hotels, attractions and restaurants have been ranked among the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:27 GMT

The shortlist for the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards 2024 has been revealed. The awards celebrate excellence and outstanding achievement across the county’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Finalists have been announced in 14 categories – from hotels, B&Bs and campsites to pubs, visitor attractions and unique experiences.

The winners in each category will be announced at an awards ceremony, held at the Museum of Making at Derby Silk Mill, on March 7 2024.

If you’re looking to plan a day out in Derbyshire and the Peak District, and you need some inspiration, the full list of nominees across the county is below.

These are some of the nominees for awards recognising the best of the region’s hospitality and tourism industries.

1. Award nominees

These are some of the nominees for awards recognising the best of the region’s hospitality and tourism industries. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/Casa Hotels Group

The George has been nominated in the Team of the Year and Pub of the Year categories.

2. The George, Hathersage

The George has been nominated in the Team of the Year and Pub of the Year categories. Photo: Google

The Maynard has been shortlisted in the Hotel of the Year and Taste of the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby categories. Two people from the Longbow Bars and Restaurants team, who run The Maynard and The George at Hathersage, have also been nominated for awards. Emma West was shortlisted in the Tourism Young Achiever category, while Adrian Gagea was nominated for the Unsung Hero Award.

3. The Maynard, Grindleford

The Maynard has been shortlisted in the Hotel of the Year and Taste of the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby categories. Two people from the Longbow Bars and Restaurants team, who run The Maynard and The George at Hathersage, have also been nominated for awards. Emma West was shortlisted in the Tourism Young Achiever category, while Adrian Gagea was nominated for the Unsung Hero Award. Photo: jason chadwick

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is another contender for the Pub of the Year award.

4. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is another contender for the Pub of the Year award. Photo: Brian Eyre

