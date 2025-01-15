Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places for hiking – with no shortage of routes that offer amazing views.
These are 23 of the best walks across the area that will make for great excursions during 2025 – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House and Curbar Edge.
1. Scenic Derbyshire walks
These are some of the best scenic walking routes across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH
3. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Curbar Edge
Curbar Edge is one of the Peak District’s best beauty spots, offering remarkable views across the Hope Valley. Photo: RKH
