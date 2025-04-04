23 of the best places to visit over the Easter holidays across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including popular attractions and fascinating museums that are perfect for families

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:50 BST
These are some of the best things to do across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the Easter holidays.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time with the family during the Easter school holidays.

These are 23 of the best spots across the area for family days out – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill.

Ladybower is a Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

Almost everyone has heard of the likes of Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall, but Renishaw has its own stunning Grade I listed country house, just a few miles outside of Chesterfield.

