With winter almost upon us and Christmas fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start planing a trip to Derbyshire and the Peak District.
There are plenty of great destinations across the county that are perfect for a festive day out – and we’ve compiled a list of some of the best to help narrow down your options.
Why not head out to one of these lovely spots for a winter hike, to shop for Christmas presents at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?
1. Places to visit ahead of Christmas
These towns and villages should feature at the top of your list of places to visit over winter and Christmas. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Ashford-in-the-Water
Ashford-in-the-Water is popular for its medieval bridge and Thornbridge Hall, with the 12th century stately home hosting festive artisan markets and Christmas tours over the festive season. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Tideswell
Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’ Photo: jason chadwick
4. Great Longstone
Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village. Photo: Jason Chadwick