News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING

16 picturesque Peak District and Derbyshire places you need to visit over Christmas – including Buxton, Bakewell, Matlock, Baslow and Edensor

If you’re looking for inspiration ahead of visiting the Peak District over the festive season, these scenic villages are among some of the region’s best hidden gems.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:37 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 14:38 GMT

The likes of Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

READ THIS: 'Hidden gem' in beautiful Peak District village on the property market for the first time

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a winter hike, to shop for Christmas presents at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

These are some of the best hidden gems across the Peaks.

1. Peak District villages

These are some of the best hidden gems across the Peaks. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’

2. Tideswell

Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’ Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village.

3. Great Longstone

Boasting lovely limestone cottages, this village in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales is said to have origins dating back to Medieval times. The 18th century saw a period of relative prosperity for Great Longstone due to its lead mining and shoe-making industries.Today, the signs of Great Longstone’s history can be seen all around the village. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

4. Eyam

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireBakewellBuxtonMatlock