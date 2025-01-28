Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for a romantic stroll – with routes offering amazing views to be found in all corners of the county.
These are 12 of the best walks across the area, that make for great Valentine’s excursions – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House, Bakewell and Curbar Edge.
1. Romantic walks
These are some of the best places for a romantic walk across Derbyshire. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
2. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH
3. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Chatsworth Estate
The grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House are an ideal place for a romantic walk. There's two different routes you can take - one spans six miles, while the other is eight miles long. Photo: Brian Eyre
