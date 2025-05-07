Start of growth season sparks call for Buxton gardeners to act now on invasive plants

Peak District open top bus set to return from next month – stopping at popular tourist attractions including Chatsworth House, Baslow, Bakewell, Edensor, Hathersage, Castleton and Mam Tor

News you can trust since 1852

Freda arnold and Margaret Lamb enjoying the sun in Chesterfield. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Sunnies and smiles as Shelley and Jaqueline sat in the park in Chesterfield. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Nellie being pushed on the swing by uncle James in Pavilion Gardens. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

The Cashin family walking around the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Who can you spot in this gallery of fun in the sun pictures?

Our photographer has been out and about taking sunny snaps of people enjoying the sun.

Chesterfield families sit out in the park after school. Photo Brian Eyre