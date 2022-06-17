Ladybower Reservoir, one of Derbyshire's most famous walking trails, will be featuring on this list.

11 beautiful walking and hiking trails in Derbyshire and the Peak District

If you’re looking to take a pleasant stroll in the sun this summer, here’s a few walking trails in Derbyshire where you can do just that.

By Jimmy Johnson
Friday, 17th June 2022, 9:32 pm

Hoping to get out and about this summer? Here’s a selection of Derbyshire’s best walking trails.

There’s plenty more to choose from of course, we’re certainly spoilt for choice!

1. Monsal Trail

Monsal Trail contains plenty of greenery - it's ideal for lovers of nature. It spans 13.6 kilometres though, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.

Photo: -

2. Padley Gorge

Padley Gorge is a wooded area with a few shortcuts and winding paths, so watch your footing. However, it's a relatively short journey, so it shouldn't be too taxing on a hot day. A key attraction of this trail is the famous Grindleford Cafe, which is a fantastic place to put your feet up after a hike.

Photo: -

3. Carsington Water Loop

Carsington Water Loop is a long, but edenic trail with varied scenery. It's ideal on a hot summer's day, with a cool breeze whistling across the water's surface.

Photo: -

4. Holmebrook Valley Country Park

Situated on the edge of Chesterfield, Holmebrook Valley Country Park offers some of the most beautiful views the town has to offer. There's plenty of wildlife to marvel at, as well as the centrepiece of the park - the lake.

Photo: Google

