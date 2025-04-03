Severn Trent price hikes for High Peak residents branded ‘disgraceful’.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A High Peak resident who has seen their Severn Trent waste water bill jump by 35 per cent says the price hikes are a disgrace.

John Arnfield, of Buxworth, says he was sent an additional bill after the wrong tariff was used.

He said: “My bill in Buxworth is an additional £62.91, but this affects many people in this corner of the county.

“This wastewater charge is at least 35 per cent higher than last year, with my overall bill of over £500 now 28 per cent higher than last year.”

“I say it is disgraceful they are allowed to get away with inflation-busting price hikes like this.”

John says he remembers the last time Severn Trent came along with massive increases on this scale, and the company said they were needed to replace the infrastructure and clean the rivers.

He said: “Well they got our money then, so where did it all go that they now need another big pay day to do the very same thing.

"The water industry should never have been nationalised and I would urge the government to penalise these companies by taking them back into public ownership without any compensation.

“But I am afraid that's easy said. A lot of pension pots are tied up in what has become a fine mess. The only way we can win seems to lie with the industry watchdog having some real teeth, a bite to go with them and a steely determination to fight for customers."

He added: “What is also annoying is the breakdown of the bill. It details 'the property rateable value of 90 multiplied by the tariff charge of 209.31 as a proportion of days charged in the year'.

“What does that mean? Surely they could spell it out like the gas and electric companies do.

“And then there is the water fixed charge as a punishment for not having a meter.” Severn Trent says it has maintained the second lowest bill in England and Wales this year, £47 below the national average.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: “We identified an error on the 25/26 Severn Trent bill that was sent to a small number of customers, we quickly identified this and reissued the correct charges, and we’re sorry for any confusion this caused.

“We’re clear that no Severn Trent customer should worry about paying their bill, that’s why we have plenty of support available and worked hard to keep it as low and affordable as possible.”

The water company says it is preparing to deliver £15bn investment over the next five years, the equivalent of £3,000 for every household it serves.

And in Derbyshire Severn Trent says this means investing £90m in water treatment processes, as well as £52m on laying 110m miles of new pipes creating nearly 50 local jobs.

The spokesperson added they have increased the level of financial support available where our customers could receive up to 70 per cent off their bill or support with debt.

For more information about bill payments visit stwater.co.uk/my-account/help-when-you-need-it/help-with-paying-your-bill/