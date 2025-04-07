Payment plans, debt support, discounts - the ways Severn Trent customers can get help with their bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Severn Trent wants customers to know that if they need help with their bill it’s readily available.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Payment plans and breaks, debt support, up to 70% off bills, as well as support if you’re a single occupier, or have a large family or medical condition that requires water usage – are some of what the company offers it’s 4.6m customers.

It’s encouraging its people to also make family, friends and others aware of the support – as it’s committed to having no one worry about paying their water bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Grice, Severn Trent External Relations Manager said: “If people need help with their water bill, then we’re clear we’re here to help. My team are out and about every single day committed to meeting people in local communities and helping make things that little bit more manageable. We know that life is ever changing; people need support at different points and financial circumstances can change – which is why people need to know what’s available to them, especially in light of other bill increases and financial strains households are currently facing.”

Severn Trent

Severn Trent’s financial support includes:

Big Difference Scheme: Save up to 70% on your bill if your income is below £23,492. WaterSure: Cap your bills if you have a low income, a medical condition requiring additional water use, or a large family. Debt Support: Get help paying off debt on your account, up to £20 a month. Water Direct: Pay your bill through benefits if you receive income support, jobseeker's allowance, universal credit, pension credit, or employment support allowance. Flexible Payment Plans: Spread out your payments to make them more manageable. Single Occupier Tariff: If you live alone and can't have a meter fitted, you may benefit from a lower tariff.

Mark continues: “For many, it’s simply being able to spread payments out to make it more manageable or going on to a water meter. But for some, it could mean 70% off their total bill or support through our Customer Assistance Scheme offering tailored income maximisation, debt advice or even help with the purchase of essential household items.

“We want people to reach out, as a quick chat to me and my team could make a big difference and take some of that worry away.”

Severn Trent has one of the lowest bills in the industry and it acknowledges that customers need support and will help where it can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company encourages its customers, and their friends, family and friends and neighbours – to explore the options available, as there’s things in place to make paying bills easier.

All the information on how to people can get help with bills can be found over at stwater.co.uk/help.