Couple enjoying sunny weather at popular Peak District beauty spot had walk cut short after accident

A couple walking at popular Peak District beauty spot had their walk cut short after the woman slipped and injured her ankle.

The couple was enjoying the beautiful weather at Ladybower Reservoir.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Edale Mountain Rescue crews were called to the incident about 1.30pm, on Saturday, October 14.

After an assessment by the team members, pain relief was administered and the injured leg splinted.