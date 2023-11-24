Buxton Fringe freezes entry fees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buxton Fringe Chair Stephen Walker has confirmed that entry fees to the 2024 festival are to be frozen at 2023 levels.

Speaking at the Fringe’s recent Annual General Meeting, he explained that the Fringe had managed to generate a small surplus over the last year and was therefore able to offer Fringe performers the same great deal of £55 for early bird entries before the end of February, £77 for those entering in March and £88 for anyone entering after that - the final deadline for the printed programme being Sunday April 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a meeting that saw the re-election of Stephen Walker as Chair, Jeanette Hamilton as Vice Chair, Sandra Jowett as Treasurer and Carole Garner as Secretary, he praised the efforts of everyone who had helped make Fringe 2023 such a success with an increased number of entries and the average attendance per show rising to a level not seen for nearly a decade.

Secretary Carole Garner, Fringe Chair Stephen Walker and Vice Chair Jeanette Hamilton

“July is the highlight of the year in Buxton. Between BIF and the Fringe, the town is full of those who love the arts and there is such a great atmosphere around the town. We should be very proud of our role in that.”

Stephen also paid tribute to a long-standing committee member who stepped down at the meeting. Former Chair John Wilson, whose involvement with the Fringe lasted for more than a quarter of a century, was praised for his “drive, charisma and tremendous energy”. “John’s time as Chair was the formation of what we think of as the modern Fringe”, he added.

Next year’s Fringe will take place from July 3-21 with the event being open for entries from December 1.