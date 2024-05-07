In pictures: why the Peak District is rated as the UK's best national park

A marketing exercise for Cinch ranked the Peaks ahead of the 14 other parks, after assessing factors including visitor amenities, social media popularity and their average temperature in May.

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at Cinch, said: “Crowning the best national park in the UK based on its scenery alone is no easy feat, as every park is dotted with picturesque villages and stunning sites.

“However, based on our findings, the perfect location for a road trip is the Peak District, the first of Britain’s 15 national parks to be established.”

He added: “Covering five different counties and featuring spectacular landscapes, the Peak District is an ideal destination if you’re on the hunt for picture- or video-perfect spots.

“In fact, this stunning part of the world has received over 363million views on TikTok, making it a true favourite among nature lovers and social media users.”

According to data from Cinch, the park’s staggering popularity on TikTok put it at least 150million views ahead of its nearest rival Northumberland National Park, home to the infamous Sycamore Gap stump.

Elsewhere online, the Peaks ranked second behind the Lake District – the overall runner-up – on the number of related hashtags counted by Instagram.

Four parks were found to offer more cafés, as listed on TripAdvisor, but only the New Forest contained more car parks than the Peak District’s 44.

The New Forest National Park was ranked third overall, followed in order by Northumberland, Dartmoor, the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads, the Pembrokeshire Coast, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, the South Downs, Eryi (Snowdonia), Exmoor, the Yorkshire Dales, Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons), the Cairngorms and North York Moors.

The virtues of the national park are well-known to Derbyshire residents but for outdoorsy travellers scouting for their next break, here are a few of the finest sights in and around the Peak District.

1 . Wonders of the Peak District Take a picturesque wander on the Eastern Moors near Burbage. Photo: Jon Cooper Photo Sales

2 . Wonders of the Peak District The roads around Burbage provide breath-taking scenery for a bike ride. Photo: Jon Cooper Photo Sales

3 . Wonders of the Peak District The area between Hope and Edale, near Barber Booth, is great for day-tripping walkers. Photo: Jon Cooper Photo Sales