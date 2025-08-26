Whaley Bridge park awarded Green Flag for 11th year

The Memorial Park in Whaley Bridge has been awarded a prestigious Green Flag for the eleventh successive year.

The Green Flag scheme is managed by Keep Britain Tidy to recognise well-managed parks and green spaces which set the benchmark standard across the UK and around the world.

A dedicated Friends Group of volunteers work in partnership with High Peak Borough Council’s parks team and its grounds maintenance partner Alliance Environmental Services (AES) to care for and develop the Memorial Park.

Assistant executive councillor for High Peak Borough Council, Rob Baker, said: “This park has been recognised as being amongst the best in the country for over a decade now and we’re delighted to have retained this status again this year.

“Parks and green spaces play such a valuable role in helping us all stay physically and mentally healthy which is why it’s so important to have special places like this that everyone can enjoy.

“It’s also why we at the Council have prioritised working with local communities to invest in improving these places across the High Peak.

“The team here in Whaley Bridge, including the volunteers of the Friends group and our staff, are leading by example. They do an amazing job and set the highest standards. We’re proud to fly the Green Flag – a symbol to everyone coming here that they are visiting one of finest parks in the UK – as a thank you for the work you do year-round to keep the Memorial Park at the top of the tree.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, added: “Congratulations to everyone involved in the Memorial Park who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces like this make the country a healthier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, the Memorial Park is a vital green space for communities in Whaley Bridge to enjoy nature and is a free and safe place for families to socialise. It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”