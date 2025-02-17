If you’re a house-hunter searching for desirable areas to purchase a home across Derbyshire, then Baslow and Bubnell should be at the very top of your list.

Baslow and Bubnell were named among The Telegraph’s poshest villages – one of 48 places across the UK to have featured in their list.

With exclusive research provided by Savills, Telegraph Money ranked Britain’s most desirable villages, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

These 15 photos show why Baslow and Bubnell were rated so highly – would you like to live in the area?

Baslow and Bubnell was named as one of the UK's poshest villages by The Telegraph.

The Telegraph said that part of the village's 'posh appeal' was its proximity to Michelin-starred restaurants.

The area was also recommended for its independent boutique shops.