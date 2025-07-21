We visited historic country inn set in picturesque Peak District village on Chatsworth estate for an overnight stay - and here's what we thought

As pretty as any chocolate box village could be, Pilsley is situated within the grounds of the Chatsworth House estate in the Peak District National Park.

Just a mile from the 'big house' the Pilsley Inn, formerly The Devonshire Arms, is perfectly placed for exploring Chatsworth.

We turned into the carpark which had plenty of space and a lovely member of staff was ready to greet us and show us to our room.

We stayed in a family room, located in a traditional barn extension to the pub which has only just been launched for the season.

The room was set over two floors with huge windows bringing in lots of natural light and making the most of the beautiful surrounding countryside.

The understated countryside chic was a lovely contrast to the modern touches – high tech blinds with remote controls, TV, radio alongside vintage objects and a traditionally styled space.

My girls raced upstairs to explore their bedroom. The excitement of sleeping in bunk beds always makes bedtime more appealing and after the initial novelty and the falling out over who got the top bunk, they enjoyed playing in their snug hideaway as the the beds were cleverly built into the roof space, very sturdy and each with their own curtain and light.

Downstairs was a comfy bed, tea and coffee-making facilities, complimentary bottled water in the fridge and delicious Chatsworth biscuits. The bathroom was spotless with a freestanding bath and separate shower, a high level toilet and Chatsworth toiletries.

The decor throughout was classic and tasteful – muted colours, well placed artwork, solid wooden furniture and luxurious fabrics.

It felt like the perfect relaxing retreat away from the hussle and bussle of everyday life and with all the elegant touches you'd expect from accommodation owned by Chatsworth.

After trying out the coffee machine and a biscuit or two it was time to enjoy our evening meal in the pub next door.

The inn serves a range of classic dishes made with fresh local ingredients and pretty much everything on the menu comes from the estate.

Despite the warm weather I plumped for a hearty meal to sample one of Chatsworth Farm Shop's traditional beef and ale pies. The pie was stuffed to the rafters with chunks of meat and a delicious boozy gravy, encased in a crisp shortcrust pastry. It was a generous size served with mash and veg but I managed to clean my plate. My other half enjoyed cod with hasselback potatoes, tenderstem broccoli, crispy capers, artichoke and a caper and sultana puree. He said the flavours were well balanced and the fish nicely cooked.

The chicken breast with vegetables, chips and gravy and a cheeseburger from the children's menu went down well with my hungry girls. They both then enjoyed chocolate and pistachio ice cream for dessert.

We didn't want to miss out on something sweet to finish so we shared a rhubarb creme brulee and a chocolate mousse cake. The rhubarb was my favourite with the sweet creamy flavour contrasting well with the tang of rhubarb but the mousse cake was also delicious and much lighter than expected.

Following our meal we took a stroll around the pretty village taking in the charming sandstone cottages, many of them owned by the Chatsworth Estate, as well as the superb views from the surrounding rolling countryside over Chatsworth Park.

Back at the inn we had a quick wander around the kitchen garden to take a look at the various herbs and vegetables growing for use by the chefs and then it was on to our room for the night.

The girls enjoyed a soak in the freestanding bath and my six-year-old was especially pleased to wrap up after in the complimentary towelling robe.

The comfortable beds were just what we needed after a day out in the fresh country air and snuggled up with the duck feather and down duvet felt like a luxurious treat.

Breakfast the following morning was the perfect way to start our day.

There was plenty to choose from and my other half went for the hearty Devonshire breakfast which is made up of delicious Derbyshire sausage, bacon, black pudding, tomato, mushroom, hash brown and eggs.

I went for the slightly lighter option of smashed avocado on toast with grilled tomato and poached egg although I was also tempted by the Derbyshire oatcake and smoked salmon. The breakfast menu offers a good choice with all food preferences catered for. Other options include the 'garden' breakfast with vegetarian sausage and black pudding, porridge with mixed berry compote and granola, yoghurt and honey - something for everyone.

The Pilsley Inn has been welcoming travellers for hundreds of years and with its rustic charm, good food and surrounding countryside it offers an idyllic stay with warm hospitality - and the perfect base to explore this fabulous part of Derbyshire.

Bed and breakfast at Pilsley Inn is from £260 per night.

