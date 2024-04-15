The search is on to find the oldest Beldray ironing board!

So, if you have been the proud owner of a Beldray Ironing Board for as long as you can remember, they want to hear from you.

You might have an old reliable board which has been passed down through the generations, a countertop model which you took to university halls (and never used until you left), or perhaps you were given one as a wedding gift many moons ago.

Judith got in touch with us a few months ago with her story: “I realised that I had used my red Beldray ironing board for 60 years and it has never been repaired in any way. I married at 20 years of age and I am 80 years old now, so the ironing board has given excellent service.”

However you came to own your board, if you think you have a story to tell, head over to Beldray’s website or email [email protected] for the chance to win a laundry bundle worth over £200.

To take part, submit your name and email address with a picture of your Beldray Ironing Board and details about how and when you got your board. The five entrants with the best stories and oldest boards will each win a bundle, which will also include a new ironing board from the most recent collection.

Beldray is known and loved across the nation for its wide range of laundry accessories which have dutifully served our homes for over 60 years. While ironing traditions have changed over the years, ironing boards remain a household hero, and many Beldray boards have stood the test of time, serving us just as well now as the day they were made.