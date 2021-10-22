The most expensive properties currently for sale in the Peak District, according to Zoopla

The Peak District has some of the country’s most sought after properties. Every house on this list is worth over £1,000,000!
1. Burbage House, Upper Padley
Burbage House, Upper Padley, Grindleford, Hope Valley, Derbyshire S32. Cost: £2,000,000
Photo: Zoopla
2. Burlington Road
Burlington Road, Buxton, Derbyshire SK17. Cost: £1,995,000
Photo: Zoopla
3. Parwich, Ashbourne
Parwich, Ashbourne, Derbyshire DE6. Cost: £1,495,000
Photo: Zoopla
4. Stoneheads, Whaley Bridge
Stoneheads, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, Derbyshire SK23. Cost: £1,450,000
Photo: Zoopla